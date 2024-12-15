Bruun Larsen returns to deny Dortmund victory with a late goal for Hoffenheim

BERLIN (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen has scored late on his return to Borussia Dortmund to earn Hoffenheim a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga. Gio Reyna’s first goal of season looked to be enough for Dortmund’s seventh league win. But Hoffenheim substitute Bruun Larsen scored in the first minute of stoppage time when Dortmund’s defense switched off for Haris Tabaković’s cross. Dortmund dropped to eighth after dropping points for the eighth time in 14 league games. Stuttgart won at Heidenheim 3-1 in the early game. Eintracht Frankfurt played at Leipzig later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.