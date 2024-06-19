Brussels declines to host match between Belgium and Israel for security reasons amid war in Gaza

BRUSSELS (AP) — The city of Brussels won’t host a UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Israel in September because of security concerns related to the war in Gaza. Brussels’ first alderman Benoit Hellings has said the city considers it impossible to organize the match, which was scheduled to take place at the Stade Roi Baudouin on Sept. 6. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have repeatedly taken to the streets of Brussels since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last year. Last month, ticket sales for the Belgium-Israel match were paused because of security concerns.

