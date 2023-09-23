Bruno Fernandes’ volley seals 1-0 win for Man United at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes got Manchester United back to winning ways with a clinical volley against Burnley in the Premier League. His 45th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win at Turf Moor and ended United’s three-match losing run. The Portugal international produced a moment of quality when meeting a long diagonal pass from Jonny Evans and fired a right-footed shot past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford from a tight angle. It was only United’s third win of a troubled season that had seen it lose three of its opening five games in the league going into the match.

