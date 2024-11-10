Bruno Fernandes scores brilliant goal in landmark game for Man United against Leicester

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has marked his 250th appearance for the club in style with a brilliant solo goal against Leicester. The Portugal international, who was presented with a framed shirt before kick off in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, curled a low shot past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the 17th minute. It sparked wild celebrations from the home fans, who chanted “Bruno” as Fernandes was congratulated by his teammates. Fernandes has now scored 83 goals in all competitions since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

