Bruner scores 49, offsets 44 from South Dakota’s Stewart in Denver’s 111-110 victory in 2OT

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Tommy Bruner scored a career-high 49 points and his steal led to Isaiah Addo-Ankrah’s game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime as Denver rallied to beat South Dakota 111-110. Bruner’s effort offset a career-high 44-point outing by South Dakota’s Kaleb Stewart. It is the two highest scoring totals in the nation this season.

