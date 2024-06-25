Bruins trade 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Senators for 1st-round pick and 2 players

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators’ 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. As part of the transaction, the Senators will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary. It answers a looming question the Bruins had about who they would have starting between the pipes next season. That will be 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, who started 12 of 13 games this postseason after alternating with Ullmark during the regular season.

