Bruins sign F Tyler Johnson for help on offense

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Tyler Johnson to a contract that will pay him $775,000 for this season. Johnson played 67 games for the Blackhawks last year. He had 17 goals and 14 assists. In a 12-year career with Chicago and Tampa Bay, Johnson has 193 goals and 238 assists. The Spokane, Washington, native was undrafted originally and signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay in 2011.

