Bruins seek more Rose Bowl success hosting injury-depleted Sun Devils

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UCLA Bruins will try to remain undefeated at home this season when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday. The Bruins were effectively knocked out of the race to reach the conference title game in a 27-10 loss at Arizona where their top two quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore each sustained injuries. The Sun Devils lost 55-3 at No. 13 Utah after third-string QB Trenton Bourguet sustained an apparent foot injury on the opening drive, forcing BYU transfer Jacob Conover into action for an already depleted offense.

