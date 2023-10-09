Bruins rookie Poitras plays his way onto roster. Now he needs to find a place to live

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Poitras is a 19-year-old second-round draft choice who led Boston in scoring this preseason. He is one of two rookies expected to make the opening night roster. Forward Johnny Beecher is a 2019 first-round draft choice who played three seasons in college at Michigan. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said no one can predict how quickly a player will develop but Poitras forced the team’s brass to make some hard decisions. Poitras still has a Guelph Storm toiletries kit in his TD Garden locker and hasn’t yet figured out where he is going to live in Boston. The Bruins open the season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

