Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards to retire at end of playoffs

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Edwards is retiring after 19 years as the Boston Bruins’ play-by-play announcer. Edwards has described the position broadcasting for the Bruins on NESN as his “dream job.” He started in 2005 after spending more than a decade at ESPN. He will continue calling Bruins games through the end of the playoffs. The 67-year-old Edwards has struggled recently with slowed speech, for which he has received therapy. Edwards was recognized before the Bruins’ regular-season finale against the Ottawa Senators and presented with a golden stick in honor of his nearly two decades with the team.

