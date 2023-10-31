Bruins’ McAvoy suspended 4 games for an illegal check to the head of Panthers’ Ekman-Larsson

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended four games for an illegal check to the head. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban Tuesday. McAvoy hit Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the head with his left shoulder during the third period of the teams’ game Monday night. McAvoy was ejected with a match penalty. Ekman-Larsson did not return after leaving the ice. It’s McAvoy’s second career suspension for a head shot. He’ll forfeit just under $200,000 in salary as a result of it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.