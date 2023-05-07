Bruin’s late goal gives Austin a 2-2 draw over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Will Bruin scored in stoppage time to pull Austin into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers. Jon Gallagher also scored for struggling Austin, which hasn’t won a game since March 11. Gallagher leads Austin with four goals this season. The draw snapped a three-game Portland win streak in the series. Claudio Bravo and Dario Zuparic scored for Portland.

