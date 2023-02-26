Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) reaches for a pass while Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, left, and goalie Arturs Silovs (31) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Lam Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, left, tries to break free from Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Lam Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Brandon Carlo during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Lam Previous Next

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.