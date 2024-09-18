Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman won’t be on ice when team opens workouts amid contract dispute

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed that restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman won’t be on the ice Thursday when the team returns for training camp. Sweeney had set signing the No. 1 goalie as his No. 1 offseason priority. He said Swayman has chosen to hold out until a contract is settled. Sweeney also said captain Brad Marchand won’t be ready for the start of camp but should be OK for the regular-season opener on Oct. 8. He is recovering from operations on his elbow and groin.

