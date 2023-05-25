Bruins get fast start, rout Washington in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Hahn and AJ Salgado drove in four runs each, Kelly Austin struck out 12 batters, and No. 7 seed UCLA routed third-seeded Washington 17-4 in seven innings at the Pac-12 Tournament. Salgado had a two-run single in UCLA’s four-run second inning, Hahn and Jack Holman hit solo home runs in the third inning and the rout was on as the Bruins led 7-1. Leading 10-4, UCLA scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away. Austin went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He struck out the side three times.

