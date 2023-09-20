Bruins captaincy passes from soft-spoken Bergeron to in-your-face Marchand. He says he’s ready

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins named Brad Marchand captain on Wednesday. The “C” that had been worn by the soft-spoken and universally revered Patrice Bergeron now goes on the sweater of a player known for being an instigator. But the team says Marchand has matured from his face-licking days. Entering his 15th season, Marchand is the longest-tenured member of the roster and the last player who has remained with the club since its 2011 Stanley Cup title. The Bruins made the announcement before the opening of training camp. They are trying to build on the 2022-23 regular season that was the best in NHL history. And they’re also trying to forget about what happened in the playoffs, when they were eliminated in the first round.

