Bruins captain Brad Marchand is out for Game 5 against the Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery says captain Brad Marchand will not play in Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers. Marchand traveled with the team to Florida but Montgomery said after the morning skate he is “not an option.” Marchand was the team’s leading scorer in this year’s playoffs before he was injured. He was staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3. Bennett has denied punching Marchand intentionally. Florida has won three straight games to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

