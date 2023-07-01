Bruins bring back Milan Lucic among their bargain shopping in NHL free agency

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins brought back 2011 Stanley Cup winner Milan Lucic as part of their bargain shopping in NHL free agency. Boston signed Lucic, fellow winger James van Riemsdyk and 2020 Cup-champion defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to contracts for next season. Former Seattle forward Morgan Geekie got a two-year deal. The salary cap-strapped Bruins lost trade deadline pickup Dmitry Orlov to Carolina and closed the door on bringing back another in winger Tyler Bertuzzi. Boston is coming off setting NHL records for wins and points in a regular season and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

