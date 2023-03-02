Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi in trade with Red Wings

The Boston Bruins have acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. Boston sent a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick and a fourth-rounder in 2025 to Detroit for the 28-year-old pending free agent forward. It’s the NHL-leading Bruins’ second big trade after acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington. Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings. Boston’s acquisition is the latest big move in what has become an arms race among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.