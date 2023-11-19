Bruins’ 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup winners finally raise banner to rafters

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup winners from 1970 and ’72 finally got their chance to raise a banner to the rafters. As part of the club’s 100th season celebration, the club honored what was called the “Big Bad Bruins Era” from 1960-76. During that period, they captured Cups in ’70 and ’72 but they never had a ceremony to raise the banner. On Saturday night before the team faced longtime rival Montreal Canadiens, some of the members of those teams — led by Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Johnny Bucyk — walked onto the ice wearing a jersey and hoisted banners.

