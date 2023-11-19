Bruins’ 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup winners finally raise banner to rafters

By KEN POWTAK The Associated Press
Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Hampus Lindholm (27), Brandon Carlo (25) and Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup winners from 1970 and ’72 finally got their chance to raise a banner to the rafters. As part of the club’s 100th season celebration, the club honored what was called the “Big Bad Bruins Era” from 1960-76. During that period, they captured Cups in ’70 and ’72 but they never had a ceremony to raise the banner. On Saturday night before the team faced longtime rival Montreal Canadiens, some of the members of those teams — led by Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Johnny Bucyk — walked onto the ice wearing a jersey and hoisted banners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.