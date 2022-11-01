Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stages since Gent in 2015-16. The draw with Leverkusen meant that Brugge missed out on becoming the first team from Belgium to win a Champions League group since Anderlecht 22 years ago. Leverkusen placed third and heads to the Europa League ahead of Atlético. Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan came close to scoring for Brugge when he hit a shot against the crossbar.
Brugge's Noa Lang, front, and Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba vie for the ball during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, right, and Brugge's Bjorn Meijer jump for the ball during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions to his players during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
