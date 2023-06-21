Bruce Brown opts out of his contract with the NBA-champion Nuggets, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets. The decision is according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn’t been announced. Brown signed with Denver last summer and became an integral piece off the bench. The versatile Brown who can play either guard position or small forward averaged 12 points and four rebounds in a postseason that culminated with Denver knocking off Miami in five games during the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.