Bruce Brown boosts Pacers offense as Indiana routs Washington 143-120 in record-setting opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bruce Brown scored 24 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers in his Pacers debut, leading revamped Indiana to a record-breaking 143-120 victory over Washington. The scoring total was the most in a season opener in team history. The previous mark was 140 against Brooklyn in 2017. They fell two points short of matching their highest scoring total in a home game. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 assists on a night when eight Pacers scored in double figures. It was an ugly start to Washington’s post-Bradley Beal era. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points.

