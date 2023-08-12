Bruce Bochy returns to Oracle Park to warm welcome guiding Texas Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy returned to Oracle Park as manager of the Texas Rangers still beloved in the Bay Area for the 13 years he spent guiding the Giants and helping San Francisco capture three World Series championships. He reflected on the special memories and celebrations as his reunion weekend kicked off the three-game interleague series.

