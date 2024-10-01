Bruce Bochy driven to get the Rangers back to postseason with maybe a Giants-like return

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy will turn 70 next year during his 28th season as a big league manager, and really isn’t thinking beyond that. He just knows he wants the Texas Rangers to be back in the postseason then. Especially after they failed this season to even make the playoffs in defense of the World Series championship they won with him last year after he came out retirement. Bochy has now completed the first two seasons of the three-year contract he signed when hired by the Rangers. Without elaborating on his contract, Bochy says he’s where he wants to be and is happy.

