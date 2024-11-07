Bruce Arena hired by San Jose Earthquakes to take over as coach and sporting director

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. men’s national team coach Bruce Arena has been hired to take over as coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes for the 2025 MLS season. The 73-year-old Arena is the most accomplished coach in U.S. soccer history and was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010. He has won five MLS championships and is the winningest coach in MLS and for the U.S. men’s national team. Arena led the U.S. to two World Cups, including a run to the quarterfinals in 2002,

