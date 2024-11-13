Bruce Arena addresses past controversy as he takes over the Earthquakes

New San Jose Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena accepted responsibility for “insensitive remarks” that led to his departure last year from the New England Revolution and said he has learned from the experience. The former coach of the U.S. men’s national team spoke Wednesday at a news conference introducing him as the Earthquakes’ sporting director and head coach. The 73-year-old Arena is the most accomplished coach in U.S. soccer history and was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010. He has won five MLS championships.

