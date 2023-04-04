Browns WR Woods ruptures Achilles tendon during workout

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II likely will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas. A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday while catching passes from Watson. A team spokesperson said the 23-year-old Woods will need surgery. Recovery time for the injury can take up to a year. Woods had just five catches for 45 yards in 10 games as a rookie. But the Browns have been encouraged by his development and expected him to have a larger impact this season. Woods also played on special teams in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.