Browns WR Woods ruptures Achilles tendon during workout

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II, right, and Nate Meadors takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Browns' Michael Woods II may have torn his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.(AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Cammett]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II likely will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas. A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday while catching passes from Watson. A team spokesperson said the 23-year-old Woods will need surgery. Recovery time for the injury can take up to a year. Woods had just five catches for 45 yards in 10 games as a rookie. But the Browns have been encouraged by his development and expected him to have a larger impact this season. Woods also played on special teams in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.