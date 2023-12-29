Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after sustaining ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets. Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt Thursday night when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf. The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious. After he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says Moore is home and doing better. Moore is in first season with the Browns, who acquired him in a trade from the Jets in March.

