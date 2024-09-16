Browns WR David Bell to have season-ending hip surgery after dislocation on catch in win over Jags

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver David Bell will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his hip in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville. A third-round pick in 2022, Bell was injured while being tackled on a 6-yard completion on Cleveland’s first possession in the third quarter. He was carted off the field before the Browns went on to beat the Jaguars 18-13. Bell finished with three catches for 27 yards on just nine plays. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski awarded Bell a game ball and said he’s saddened to see his season come to such a quick ending.

