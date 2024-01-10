Browns WR Amari Cooper faces Houston in playoffs just weeks after record performance against Texans

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper expects the Texans to defend him differently this time. They’d better change something. Cooper shredded Houston for 265 yards and two touchdowns on Dec. 24 in Cleveland’s 36-22 win. On Saturday, the teams meet again in the AFC wild-card round, and one of the keys will be if the Texans can stop Cooper, who sent a team yardage record with his recent performance. Cooper has been slowed by a heel injury the past two weeks, but expects to play. The Texans will have rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who missed last month’s game with a concussion.

