Browns WR Amari Cooper active against Steelers despite dealing with a groin injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will play against the Steelers despite dealing with a groin injury. Cooper, Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver, injured the groin in practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. The Browns are trying to win in Pittsburgh for the first time in the regular season since 2003. The Steelers played without wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who were both placed on injured reserve this week after getting hurt during a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.