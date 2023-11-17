Browns working out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco following Deshaun Watson injury, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the visit tells the AP that former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is working out for the Cleveland Browns, who are still sorting through their changing quarterback situation. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. Flacco is the only QB being worked out Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose player workouts. A 15-year veteran, Flacco rallied the New York Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Browns last season.

