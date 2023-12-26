Browns will try to make playoffs with new kicker, Hopkins out injured. QB Thompson-Robinson on IR

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without kicker Dustin Hopkins for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets — and maybe longer — because of a left hamstring injury as they try to clinch a playoff berth. Hopkins has been one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers in his first season with the Browns. He got hurt in Sunday’s win at Houston as he chased Texans returner Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard touchdown. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins is “week to week” with his injury, the latest for a Cleveland team ravaged by injuries all season. The Browns also placed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve after he hurt his hip Sunday.

