Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin ‘grateful’ after returning from blood clot scare during camp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Marquise Goodwin didn’t allow himself to consider not playing football again. Cleveland’s wide receiver returned to practice Tuesday after being sidelined since the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs. The 32-year-old Goodwin said he never doubted he would return and is grateful to be back following the medical scare. Cleveland signed Goodwin as a free agent in April to add speed to their receiving group. Goodwin has done that and the Browns have also benefitted from him being a mentor to rookie receiver Cedric Tillman.

