Browns waiting to make call on starting quarterback as rookie Thompson-Robinson returns to practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to announce his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Stefanski said he wants to see how practices goes over the next couple of days before announcing whether Joe Flacco or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson faces the Jaguars. Flacco had an impressive debut last week for the Browns in his first NFL action in nearly one year. The 38-year-old passed for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a loss to the Rams. Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol, but returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured at Denver on Nov. 26. Stefanski wouldn’t say if Thompson-Robinson will regain his starting job once he clears protocol.

