Browns unveil plans for $2.4 billion dome, team considering move from longtime downtown home

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns appear poised to move out of their lakefront home. While they’re considering a $1.1 billion plan from the city to renovate their 25-year-old downtown stadium, the NFL team made it clear that its preference is to build a $2.4 billion dome in Brook Park, Ohio. In a letter to season-ticket holders that included renderings, the Browns outlined plans for a state-of-the-art facility, which they believe will allow Cleveland to attract and host other major events such as the Super Bowl and Final Four. The team’s lease at its current stadium expires after the 2028 season.

