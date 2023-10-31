Browns trade wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions for 6th-round pick in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025. Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions last season, but he’s had a much lesser role in 2023. The former Michigan standout and Detroit native has just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games. The Browns added wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman this past offseason, pointing to Peoples-Jones potentially moving on. Peoples-Jones was not targeted in Sunday’s loss to Seattle. The 24-year-old gives the Lions some needed depth at receiver.

