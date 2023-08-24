Browns trade backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up. Just hours after Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024. The Browns sent Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals, who have current uncertainty at quarterback as Kyler Murray recovers from season-ending knee surgery. Dobbs’ stunning departure means Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive training camp and exhibition season, will back up starter Deshaun Watson. Dobbs will be reunited with Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season.

