Browns trade backup QB Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are trading backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns are getting a fifth-round pick for Dobbs and a seventh-round selection in 2024, said the person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap. Dobbs’ departure means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive summer, will back up starter Deshaun Watson. Also, the Browns have decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who was waived earlier in the day.

