Browns top WR Amari Cooper absent from team’s minicamp as he enters final season of contract

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) reacts during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver did not report to the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, presumably because Cooper, who is entering his final season under contract, is seeking an extension from the Browns. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maria Lysaker]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper did not report to the team’s minicamp in a presumed contract dispute. Cooper is entering his final year under contract with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 trade from Dallas. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is one of the team’s top players and leaders. Coach Kevin Stefanski would not confirm Cooper is seeking a long-term extension but said the team has had dialogue with the wideout’s representatives. Cooper has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in his two seasons with the Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson said Cooper has the full support of the players.

