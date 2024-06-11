Browns top WR Amari Cooper absent from team’s minicamp as he enters final season of contract

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper did not report to the team’s minicamp in a presumed contract dispute. Cooper is entering his final year under contract with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 trade from Dallas. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is one of the team’s top players and leaders. Coach Kevin Stefanski would not confirm Cooper is seeking a long-term extension but said the team has had dialogue with the wideout’s representatives. Cooper has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in his two seasons with the Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson said Cooper has the full support of the players.

