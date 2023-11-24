Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward to miss Sunday’s game against Denver with shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday against Denver due to a shoulder injury. Ward missed his third straight practice on Friday, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old Ward will sit against the Broncos. Stefanski wouldn’t forecast how long Ward, who got hurt in last weekend’s win over Pittsburgh, could be sidelined. Stefanski did not know the exact play in which Ward was injured. Ward’s absence puts extra pressure on Cleveland’s secondary, which has been dealing with several injuries the past two weeks.

