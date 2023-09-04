Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; status for opener vs Bengals unclear

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s season opener against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question. Ward has been sidelined since suffering a head injury — the fourth reported concussion of his NFL career — in Cleveland’s exhibition game at Kansas City on Aug. 25. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old Ward is still undergoing daily evaluation. He wouldn’t speculate about Ward’s status for Week 1 against one of the AFC’s top quarterbacks and a talented trio of wide receivers. Ward has returned two interceptions for touchdowns in eight games against Cincinnati.

