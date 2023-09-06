Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward limited in practice as he progresses from latest concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward took a small but significant step as he recovers from a concussion that could keep him out of the season opener against Cincinnati. Ward went through stretching and individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters as Cleveland continued to prepare to face the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow and his talented receiving group. Although Ward remains in concussion protocol, his return to the field is a positive development for the two-time Pro Bowler. Ward sustained his fourth reported concussion on Aug. 26 in the Browns’ exhibition finale against Kansas City. The Browns need him against Burrow and one of the NFL’s best trio of wide receivers.

