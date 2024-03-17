Browns to sign Tyler Huntley, former Ravens QB gives more depth behind Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking the tough lessons they learned last season about quarterbacks to heart. Cleveland agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, adding another veteran to give them more depth and protection behind Deshaun Watson. Huntley is signing at the veteran’s minimum salary. The Browns spent last season juggling quarterbacks when Watson hurt his shoulder and eventually had surgery after making just six starts. Last week, the team signed 2015 No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to back up Watson, who has been rehabbing in California since undergoing surgery in November.

