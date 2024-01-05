Browns tight end David Njoku rises from problem child to consummate pro and Pro Bowler in 7 years

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — David Njoku once wanted to be traded from Cleveland. He can’t imagine being anywhere else now. Named a Pro Bowl tight end earlier this week, Njoku has had a serpentine seven-year run with the Browns, who drafted him in 2017. After clashing with coaches, dropping passes and failing to live up to expectations, Njoku has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends. Njoku, who has 81 catches and six TDs this season, credits his turnaround to being less selfish and said lessons learned after he was badly burned in a home accident this season helped change his perspective.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.