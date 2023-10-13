Browns tight end David Njoku grateful as he recovers from burns suffered in harrowing home accident

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku feels fortunate he only came out of a home accident with burns to his face and arm. Njoku spoke Friday for the first time since he was seriously burned while lighting a fire pit on Sept. 29. Despite the injuries, Njoku played two days later and his willingness to push through the pain impressed teammates. Njoku said his eyes were open when he was hit with the flames and he feels lucky that he wasn’t blinded. He returned to practice Friday and intends to play Sunday when the Browns host San Francisco.

