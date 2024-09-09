Browns tight end David Njoku could miss weeks with ankle injury suffered in season-opening loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns tight end David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in Sunday’s season-opening loss to Dallas. It’s another concern for a Cleveland offense with multiple issues. Njoku led Cleveland in receptions and touchdowns last season while making his first Pro Bowl. He got hurt while being tackled after a 29-yard gain, the Browns’ longest play in a 33-17 defeat. While it was widely reported following the game that Njoku has a high ankle sprain, coach Kevin Stefanski said only that the tight end is one of several players dealing with “week to week” injuries. Njoku finished with four catches for 44 yards before his injury. The Browns are at Jacksonville on Sunday.

