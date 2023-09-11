Browns tackle Jack Conklin lost for the season with knee injury sustained in opener, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury sustained in the first half of Sunday’s 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conklin, who has battled through injuries the past two seasons, tore two ligaments in his knee and will undergo surgery, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced his status. The loss of Conklin is significant for the Browns, who signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract extension in December.

