Browns’ surprise season crashes in playoffs, but team convinced future bright with healthy QB Watson

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ unexpected season had an unexpected finish. After showing remarkable resilience while shaking off numerous injuries to key players, Cleveland collapsed in the AFC playoffs with a 45-14 loss to Houston. The finish was especially painful as it came against the Texans, who rebuilt their team with draft picks acquired from the Browns in the 2022 trade involving quarterback Deshaun Watson. He only made six starts in his second season with Cleveland because of a shoulder injury, but the Browns are confident he can lead them to success.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.